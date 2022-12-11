Here's Why This Analyst Says Bitcoin Set To Vastly Outperform Gold

Bloomberg's lead commodity strategist Mike McGlone recently said that Bitcoin BTC/USD will outshine the most famous precious metal.

According to McGlone, Bitcoin is four times more volatile than gold and could be transitioning to a higher-beta version of the yellow metal and U.S. Treasury bonds.

McGlone compared Bitcoin with Tesla stock and said Bitcoin's price relative to TSLA might be in the process of forming a bottom.

He said that gold will play a pivotal role if the U.S. enters a recession in 2023.

Last week, McGlone said that the crypto market's value was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, a "roughly equivalent" figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.

