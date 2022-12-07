Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall On Recession Worries: Analyst Says Long-Term Crypto Bets Awaiting 'Bullish Trigger' Or 'Capitulation Moment'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded lower on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 1.8% to $841.15 billion at 7:21 p.m. EST.
|Coin
|24-hour
|7-day
|Price
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-1.3%
|-1.75%
|$16,856.27
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-2.9%
|-4.75%
|$1,233.13
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-4.3%
|-10.5%
|$0.096
|Cryptocurrency
|24-Hour % Change (+/-)
|Price
|Trust Wallet Token (TWT)
|+4.5%
|$2.44
|GMX (GMX)
|+3.9%
|$52.13
|Synthetix (SNX)
|+3.5%
|$1.97
Why It Matters: Ahead of an expected 50 basis point rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, risk assets came under pressure from nervous investors worried about a looming recession.
Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen trading lower while U.S. stock futures traded largely flat at the time of writing.
Investors will keep a lookout for the weekly jobless claim numbers on Thursday and a slew of corporate earnings data on the same day.
“Bitcoin is down as risk appetite fades away on recession worries. Bitcoin has massive resistance at the $17,500 level and that should hold leading up to next week’s FOMC decision,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
“Crypto could trade in ranges which might support intra-day volumes only. Long-term crypto bets that are waiting to be placed will require either a bullish fundamental trigger or a capitulation moment that has Bitcoin testing a key technical level."
Michaël van de Poppe noted the “mega moves” by the apex coin. The trader said he can’t wait for the “breakout to $16,950” level.
Mega moves of #Bitcoin, can’t wait for the breakout to $16,950.— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 7, 2022
Whales and shark investors are piling on Ethereum to their reserves as the second-largest coin’s price fluctuates, said Santiment.
The market intelligence platform said that key shark and whale addresses — holding 100 to 1 million ETH — own two-thirds of Ethereum’s overall supply. They added 2.1% more collective coins to their stocks in the past month.
Whales and sharks are adding more #Ethereum while prices fluctuate around $1,230. The key shark and whale addresses (holding 100 to 1m $ETH) own two thirds of the coin's overall supply, adding 2.1% more collective coins to their bags in the past month. https://t.co/BqEAkyWvxI pic.twitter.com/tHrVitHzIj— Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 7, 2022
Bitcoin’s unspent transaction output (UTXO) volume estimated to have been purchased 1 week to 1 month rose sharply for the first time in the current bear market, said Dan Lim, an analyst with CryptoQuant.
Lim cited three instances in the past — the 2015 bear market, the 2018 bear market and the current bear market — when this movement took place at the bottom.
“It took 1358 days in 2018, and 1444 days in 2022 to make this movement,” noted the analyst.
$BTC - possibility of the bottom— CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) December 7, 2022
"The percentage of UTXO volume estimated to have been bought 1 week to 1 month increased sharply for the first time in this bear market."
by @DanCoinInvestor
Linkhttps://t.co/IGvU4bsLmM
UTXO represents the amount of digital currency that remains after a cryptocurrency transaction has taken place. It is the cryptocurrency world’s equivalent of change.
Read Next: Billionaire VC Chamath Palihapitiya Calls FTX 'Sophisticated Con' With Lack Of Media, Regulatory Oversight
