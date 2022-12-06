Apple iPod Creator Designs Credit Card Size Wallet To Store Bitcoin, Other Cryptos

Tony Fadell, the creator of the Apple iPod, is teaming up with cryptocurrency hardware wallet maker Ledger on a credit card-sized storage device for coins like Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: The new Ledger Stax sports an e-ink display. The company behind the wallet said in a statement that the screen is always viewable and it can display the user’s favorite art even when the device is turned off with the battery lasting weeks or months on one charge.

Ledger said that Fadell designed Stax as a device that can be stacked with integrated magnets — a useful feature for users that will own multiple devices.

“We need a user-friendly…no! A ‘user-delightful' tool, to bring digital asset security to the rest of us, not just the geeks,” said Fadell.

Why It Matters: Fadell said in May that the iPod served as an inspiration for one of the earliest prototypes of Apple’s flagship smartphone the iPhone. He called the prototype the iPod Phone.

The recent implosion of FTX and Alameda Research and the subsequent fallout has increased the call for self-custody of digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin told Benzinga recently that self-custody was not easy. “Like setting up self-custody is still hard. You have to figure out a way to have safe wallets, you have to carry your hardware wallet around, and you have to write down all the words and lots of complexities."

