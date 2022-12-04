Dogelon Mars ELON/USD, a meme coin, is rallying more than 28% in the past 24 hours, even as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD were muted.

What Happened: At the time of writing, ELON was trading at $0.00000039. The intraday volume increased by 64% since the last day, reaching a $6 million milestone.

The price boost for ELON came in after on-chain fantasy sports platform Rage Fan on Saturday partnered with the meme-coin ELON to present blockchain gaming specifically for people who hold the ELON token. The partnership features complimentary Call of Duty tournaments for ELON token holders.

Dogelon Mars is tapping into a few well-known trends in the meme coin scene. The name is a combination of Dogecoin and Musk. Apart from the humorous name, Dogelon Mars has managed to generate a large following, with over 455,000 Twitter followers.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.10, up 2%, while SHIB was at $0.000009377, up 0.92% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

