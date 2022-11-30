300M Dogecoin Whale Transfer Triggers Price Jump — Elon Musk Behind The Pump?

Nearly 300 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD worth $30 million have been moved from the wallets of the largest Dogecoin whale, according to a popular on-chain data provider.

What Happened: On Monday, Lookonchain posted a tweet about market makers and whales and their impact on cryptocurrency prices. The post said that market makers and whales always move ahead of price increases.

The on-chain platform also included Elon Musk in its tweet, speculating if Musk had engineered Dogecoin’s price rise.

According to bitinfocharts.com, the whale's address is said to be on Robinhood.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.10, up 3.96% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

