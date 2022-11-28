FTX Effect? Hong Kong Crypto Exchange AAX Goes Off Facebook, YouTube

The AAX cryptocurrency exchange, which recently halted withdrawals, has seemingly scrubbed its social media accounts amid the FTX FTT/USD contagion spread.

What Happened: AAX's YouTube channel has been deleted abruptly, leaving the users perplexed. It appears that the Facebook account of AAX has been deleted as well.

Cryptocurrency natives have warned users to not deposit any funds into the exchange. “AAX has liquidated trader futures positions, withdrawals have been halted for two weeks, delete their YouTube channel, executives flying. Looks like the next bankruptcy will be announced soon,” said popular cryptocurrency trader Lark Davis.

See More: Best Crypto Apps

This comes as AAX’s global marketing and communications vice president announced his resignation on Monday. Ben Caselin revealed that he has quit his job at the exchange in a Twitter thread, saying his battle for the community failed to generate any progress.

According to Caselin, the initiatives created were not accepted.

He also expressed his dismay with how AAX is dealing with the situation, adding that the exchange’s actions were “without empathy” and “too secretive.”

Meanwhile, AAX’s Twitter account remains available, the last tweet was made on Nov.21.

AAX did not respond to Benzinga's request to comment at the time of writing.

Price Action: At the time of writing, apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $16,318, up 0.81%. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at $1,183 up 1.02% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Dogecoin Shines As Bitcoin, Ethereum Muted — Chartist Says 'Break Above' This Level Presents 'Great Long Opportunity' For DOGE