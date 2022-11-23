ñol

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
November 23, 2022 9:57 PM | 4 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum's upward move followed relief rally on the S&P500, says analyst.
  • Apex coin needs a close above $16,850 to run the $17,200 shorts says trader.
  • On-chain analysis firm says Bitcoin market realized loss peaked at -$1.9 billion last Friday.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'

Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD 3.35% 0.45% $16,767.37
Ethereum ETH/USD 6.4% -1.2% $1,204.75
Dogecoin DOGE/USD 7.1% -3.3% $0.08
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14
BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03
The Graph (GRT) +12.7% ​​$0.06

See Also:10 Best Robinhood Alternatives To Use In 2022

Why It Matters: The release of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes on Wednesday indicated that policymakers at the U.S. central bank judged that “slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate.”

Risk assets were seen buoyant as expectations of a pivot by the Federal Reserve mounted. Cryptocurrencies spiked and stocks were in positive territory for two days in a row.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.6% and 1% higher respectively in intraday trading. At the time of writing, U.S. stock futures were in the green.

“Bitcoin and crypto markets bounced back today following the continuation of a relief rally in the S&P 500,” said Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst with GlobalBlock.

“Retail investors are accumulating at a rapid pace, as the Bitcoin supply held by on-chain entities between the size of 0.1-1 BTC is spiking,” said Sotiriou, in a note seen by Benzinga.

Sotiriou also noted that JPMorgan has registered a JP Morgan Wallet with the United States Patent and Trademark Office which includes cryptocurrency transfers and crypto payment services.

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe noted that the total market capitalization for cryptocurrencies is acting beneath the 200-week moving average but is still above the previous all-time high in 2017.

Justin Bennett noted that Bitcoin is closing in on the $17,000 level. The cryptocurrency trader said on Twitter, “I still think [Bitcoin] will run the $17,200 shorts before this is over. Needs a close above $16,580 to get it done.”

On-chain analysis firm Glassnode tweeted that the total Bitcoin market realized loss “peaked” at negative $1.9 billion last Friday. 

This is the fourth largest daily realized loss in history,” said Glassnode. 

On the Ethereum side, shark and whale addresses are continuing to accumulate with prices of ETH less than a quarter of what they were a year ago.

“In Oct/Nov 2020, these 100 to 100k [ETH] addresses assisted in pushing [ETH] to a +50% price rise over 5 weeks,” said market intelligence platform Santiment in a tweet.

Read Next: Nouriel Roubini Says 'Well Done' As New York Bans Carbon-Intense Bitcoin Mining

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

