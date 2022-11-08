What In The World Is Going On With Bitcoin-Related Stock MicroStrategy (MSTR)

MicroStrategy Inc MSTR shares are trading lower by 24.3% to $201.62 Tuesday afternoon amid concerns over the financial condition of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

What Happened?

Reports surfaced Tuesday that FTX was halting withdrawals as it saw investors liquidate positions.

As investors were dissecting the news and impact from the selloff, the leaders of Binance and FTX made a surprising announcement.

“This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch. We will be conducting a full DD in the coming days,” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MSTR has a 52-week high of $891.38 and a 52-week low of $134.09.

Also Check Out: Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stocks Coinbase, Marathon Digital, Riot Blockchain And Robinhood Markets Are Falling