ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin See Large Liquidations Amid FTX Scare

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 8, 2022 12:51 AM | 1 min read
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin See Large Liquidations Amid FTX Scare

As Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX witnesses an intensive selloff in its native tokenFTT FTT/USDBitcoin BTC/USDEthereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw $17.37 million in liquidations, or 45% of the total market liquidation, in the past hour.

What Happened: According to CoinGlass, BTC accounted for over $7.45 million of all liquidations, followed by ETH at $8.69 million and DOGE at nearly $1.23 million in the last hour.

FTT is currently experiencing $2.43 million worth of liquidations. 

This comes as cryptocurrency prices plummeted amid reports of FTX bankruptcy. Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance BUSD/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced that his trading platform is about to liquidate its entire FTT holdings.

See More: FTX Token (FTT) On-Chain Trading Signals 

FTX recorded over $18.51 million worth of liquidations — $11.76 million longs ( traders betting on higher prices) and $6.75 million shorts (traders betting on low prices). Binance topped the table for market liquidation accounting for $24.30 million in liquidations.

Price Action: In the past hour, Bitcoin declined 2.22%, falling below the key $20,000 level. Ethereum dropped 2.03% to $1,461.75. Dogecoin was down 0.70%, falling below the $1 mark, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: FTX Token (FTT) Plunges 19% In 1 Hour Amid Binance's Plan To Liquidate Entire FTX Native Token Holdings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BinanceBitcoinFTTFTXCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month