Google Effect Over? Solana (SOL) Down 10% Today

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 6, 2022 9:21 PM | 1 min read
Google Effect Over? Solana (SOL) Down 10% Today

Solana SOL/USD is plunging, even as Google Cloud announced that it established itself as a Solana validator.

What Happened: The price of SOL declined by 9.84%, trading at $32.61 on Sunday, 8:48 p.m. EDT. This comes a day after Google Cloud, a unit of Alphabet GOOGL said it is all set to run a block-producing Solana validator to participate in and validate the network. 

See More: How High Can Solana Go? 

Google Cloud also announced it was working with Solana to bring Blockchain Node Engine to the Solana chain in 2023. At that time, Solana was up 10% to $36.23. But only 24 hours later, the altcoin is plunging.

Further, the company also shared that its recent October partnership with Coinbase COIN could help with payment acceptance of Solana with Google Cloud services.

Price Action: Solana-rival Ethereum ETH/USD is down 2.70% at $1,580.74, and Bitcoin BTC/USD lost 1.48% to trade at $20,961.82, at the time of writing, as per Benzinga Pro data.

Read More: This Instagram Influencer Pleads Guilty To Scramming His Fans Out Of $2.5M In Bitcoin

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BlockchainGoogle CloudSolanaCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas