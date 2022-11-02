ñol

Robinhood Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, MAUs Decline, 'Volatile Market Environment' Impact

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 2, 2022 4:53 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Robinhood reported third-quarter revenue of $361 million, up 14% sequentially.
  • In the third quarter, Robinhood had 12.2 million monthly active users, down 1.8 million from the prior quarter.
Robinhood Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, MAUs Decline, 'Volatile Market Environment' Impact

Fintech and trading platform company Robinhood Markets HOOD reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: Robinhood reported third-quarter revenue of $361 million, up 14% sequentially. The revenue total beat a Street estimate of $355.27 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported a loss of 20 cents per share, which beat a Street estimate of a loss of 31 cents per share.

In the third quarter, Robinhood had 12.2 million monthly active users, down 1.8 million from the prior quarter. The company cited a “volatile market environment” as a reason for less frequent trading. The company had 22.9 million funded accounts, up around 60,000 from the last quarter.

The company reported transaction based revenue was up 3% sequentially to $208 million. Options related revenue of $124 million was up 7% sequentially. Equities related revenue of $31 million was up 7% sequentially. Cryptocurrency related trading revenue of $51 million was down 12% sequentially.

Average revenue per user was $62, up from $56 in the prior quarter.

“In the third quarter we achieved our goal of reaching adjusted EBITDA profitability, a quarter earlier than planned,” Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said.

What’s Next: The company's fourth-quarter roadmap includes retirement accounts, progressing the Robinhood Wallet and integrating the Lightning Network.

The first 10,000 Robinhood Wallets were rolled out as a beta version in September to people on a waitlist.

The company expects operating expenses for the full year to be in a range of $2.34 billion to $2.4 billion, down 31% to 32% from the prior fiscal year.

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood shares are up 3% to $11.76 in after-hours trading versus a 52-week range of $6.82 to $38.17.

Photo via Shutterstock.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BrokeragesRobinhoodRobinhood WalletVlad TenevEarningsNewsTop Stories