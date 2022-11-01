Not Just Dogecoin — This Altcoin Also Doubled In Value In October

Dogecoin DOGE/USD, the top gainer in October, doubled its value over the course of that month, but it was not the only coin to achieve that feat.

Huobi Token (HT), the native token of Huobi Global, saw a 100.6% increase over the last 30 days. DOGE rose 109.95% in the same time frame. The gains of the two coins outstripped those of both Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the period.

Top Gainers For October (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 30-Day % Change (+/-) Price (Tuesday, 12:00 a.m. EDT) Dogecoin (DOGE) +109.95% $0.13 Huobi Token (HT) +100.6% $8.73 Osmosis (OSMO) +45.3% $1.59 Casper (CSPR) +39.9% $0.04 Trust Wallet Token (TWT) +39.6% $1.24

Musk Again For DOGE: Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's completing his purchase of Twitter last week, gave the meme coin a great push upwards in October.

DOGE appreciated nearly 78.6% between the day when Musk's takeover became known and Oct. 31.

Market intelligence platform Santiment indictad that DOGE-related discussions peaked on Saturday at the meme coin's local top and led it to decouple from its other peers.

There is speculation that if Twitter introduces a cryptocurrency wallet, DOGE could emerge as a default currency on it.

The bellwether meme coin could run up even higher, according to at least one analyst who said it was "definitely the leader" in that category of cryptocurrencies.

Justin Sun Effect For HT: Huobi Token, linked to the once-popular Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi rallied in October after Tron (TRX) creator Justin Sun tweeted on behalf of the Huobi Global Advisory Committee and said that the key to "revitalizing" Huobi is to empower HT.

Sun said in the future there will be many "big moves" around HT including a brand upgrade. Sun has denied that he and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried are the real owners of Huobi after the exchange was sold, reported CoinDesk.

Notably, Huobi was purchased by Hong Kong-based About Capital Management's M&A fund for an undisclosed amount in October. Huobi said the transaction will not impact its "core operation and business management teams."

