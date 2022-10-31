ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Dogecoin Rally Ends With Whimper Ahead Of 15 Cent Mark — But Analyst Says Good Boi Still In For Big Treat

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
October 31, 2022 3:26 AM | 2 min read
Dogecoin Rally Ends With Whimper Ahead Of 15 Cent Mark — But Analyst Says Good Boi Still In For Big Treat

A pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst sees Dogecoin DOGE/USD reaching levels 317% higher than the $0.12 it was seen trading at 2:43 a.m. EDT on Monday. 

What Happened: Altcoin Sherpa tweeted on Sunday that his levels for DOGE indicate that the $0.50 mark could "come too."

https://twitter.com/AltcoinSherpa/status/1586732652073304066?s=20&t=XaatwdBAezL2MA-C4EUbuw

In a separate tweet, the analyst said "DOGE is definitely the leader in terms of meme coins." However, they said on Twitter that rival meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD could catch up with DOGE.

At the time of writing, SHIB was seen trading 11.5% lower intraday at $0.000012.

https://twitter.com/AltcoinSherpa/status/1586734421683707904?s=20&t=et2RQt71UiO6WWmlqFN12g

See Also: WeBull Pros, Cons and Competitors: A 2022 Review

Why It Matters: Dogecoin has nearly doubled since Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk completed his takeover of Twitter. The entrepreneur is a well-known DOGE-bull. 

DOGE was the second-most trending coin on Twitter at the time of writing, according to Cointrendz. The bellwether meme coin was also seen trending on price-tracking websites CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

The meme coins 24-hour trading volumes have cooled, having fallen 54.9% over 24 hours to $6.715 billion at the time of writing. 

Coinglass data indicated that over 24 hours, nearly $24.4 million worth of DOGE were liquidated.

Dogecoin has pulled ahead of Cardano (ADA) as the eighth-largest cryptocurrency. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said that in the hands of Musk, DOGE will soon be integrated into Twitter.

Read Next: Dogecoin Price Doubles In A Week, Analyst Say DOGE Can Hit 50 Cents By End Of 2022

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: altcoinsdogecoinShiba InuAnalyst ColorCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month