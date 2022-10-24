ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Elon Musk's Love Affair With Dogecoin Continues As Twitter Considers Crypto Wallet

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 24, 2022 6:46 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Twitter recently launched a feature called "Tips," which utilizes crypto and digital wallets.
  • Elon Musk recently proposed introducing the option for users to pay for Twitter's premium service, Twitter Blue, using Dogecoin.
Elon Musk's Love Affair With Dogecoin Continues As Twitter Considers Crypto Wallet

Twitter Inc TWTR is reportedly working on a cryptocurrency wallet that supports crypto deposits and withdrawals, according to Security Researcher Jane Wong.

The social media platform recently launched a feature called "Tips," which enables users to link a third-party payment service and post their Bitcoin BTC/USD or Ethereum ETH/USD wallets to their accounts, allowing followers and supporters to tip in those cryptos.

Incorporating a native cryptocurrency wallet into the platform would dispose of the need for a third-party service, and move the social media site closer to Elon Musk's concept of "X, the everything app," which ostensibly aims to compete with China's WeChat.

Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and Musk — who is currently closing the deal to purchase Twitter — have long been supporters of the memecoin. Musk recently proposed introducing the option for users to pay for Twitter's premium service, Twitter Blue, using Dogecoin.

Earlier in the year, Markus sent a tweet saying that Dogecoin needed more utility — “using doge as a tipping currency,” was a point he mentioned.

 

It's possible that if Twitter introduces a crypto wallet, Dogecoin would be the default currency for it because Musk, who already accepts Dogecoin for some Tesla products, reacted to the tweet by adding, "[that would be] nice to have."

Did you know Elon Musk sold shares of Tesla to help finance the Twitter deal? Check out Musk's Insider Trading Page

Click here to be part of the Future of Crypto presented by Benzinga, Dec. 7 in New York City. 

Photo: ThomasAFink via Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: crypto walletsDigital WalletsElon MuskTIPSCryptocurrencyNewsSocial MediaRumorsTechMediaGeneral

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month