Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 14, 2022 3:13 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, surging sharply above the $19,000 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, above the key $1,300 level on Friday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.

Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Klaytn KLAY/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $940.82 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 3.2%. BTC was trading higher by around 3.8% to $19,796, while ETH rose by around 3.2% to $1,326.72 on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Morgan Stanley MS, Wells Fargo & Company WFC, and Citigroup Inc. C, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

Price: $19.56
24-hour gain: 18.1%

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $170.41
24-hour gain: 13.2%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.35
24-hour gain: 12.4%

  • Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $6.37
24-hour gain: 11.6%

  • Celo CELO/USD

Price: $0.7732
24-hour gain: 9.8%


Losers

  • Klaytn KLAY/USD

Price: $0.1527
24-hour drop: 2.6%

  • Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price: $5.50
24-hour drop: 2.4%

  • TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.05106
24-hour drop: 1.4%

  • Neutrino USD USDN/USD

Price: $0.9787
24-hour drop: 0.7%

  • USDD USDD/USD

Price: $0.9992
24-hour drop: 0.1%

