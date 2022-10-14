Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, surging sharply above the $19,000 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, above the key $1,300 level on Friday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.

Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Klaytn KLAY/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $940.82 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 3.2%. BTC was trading higher by around 3.8% to $19,796, while ETH rose by around 3.2% to $1,326.72 on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Morgan Stanley MS, Wells Fargo & Company WFC, and Citigroup Inc. C, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD

Price: $19.56

24-hour gain: 18.1%

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $170.41

24-hour gain: 13.2%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.35

24-hour gain: 12.4%

Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $6.37

24-hour gain: 11.6%

Celo CELO/USD

Price: $0.7732

24-hour gain: 9.8%



Losers

Klaytn KLAY/USD

Price: $0.1527

24-hour drop: 2.6%

Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price: $5.50

24-hour drop: 2.4%

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.05106

24-hour drop: 1.4%

Neutrino USD USDN/USD

Price: $0.9787

24-hour drop: 0.7%

USDD USDD/USD

Price: $0.9992

24-hour drop: 0.1%