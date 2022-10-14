Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, surging sharply above the $19,000 mark this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, above the key $1,300 level on Friday.
Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.
Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Klaytn KLAY/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $940.82 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 3.2%. BTC was trading higher by around 3.8% to $19,796, while ETH rose by around 3.2% to $1,326.72 on Friday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Morgan Stanley MS, Wells Fargo & Company WFC, and Citigroup Inc. C, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD
Price: $19.56
24-hour gain: 18.1%
- Quant QNT/USD
Price: $170.41
24-hour gain: 13.2%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $1.35
24-hour gain: 12.4%
- Uniswap UNI/USD
Price: $6.37
24-hour gain: 11.6%
- Celo CELO/USD
Price: $0.7732
24-hour gain: 9.8%
Losers
- Klaytn KLAY/USD
Price: $0.1527
24-hour drop: 2.6%
- Convex Finance CVX/USD
Price: $5.50
24-hour drop: 2.4%
- TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD
Price: $0.05106
24-hour drop: 1.4%
- Neutrino USD USDN/USD
Price: $0.9787
24-hour drop: 0.7%
- USDD USDD/USD
Price: $0.9992
24-hour drop: 0.1%
