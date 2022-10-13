Ethereum Drops Below $13,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded slightly lower, but remained above the $19,000 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below the key $1,300 level on Thursday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.

Huobi Token HT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Klaytn KLAY/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $904.05 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.6% to $19,003, while ETH fell by around 1.5% to $1,275.25 on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ, Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA and The Progressive Corporation PGR, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $7.16

24-hour gain: 9.7%

KuCoin Token KCS/USD

Price: $9.08

24-hour gain: 3.2%

OKB OKB/USD

Price: $16.29

24-hour gain: 1.8%

Bitcoin SV BSV/USD

Price: $48.51

24-hour gain: 1.1%

Pax Dollar USDP/USD

Price: $0.9967

24-hour gain: 0.1%



Losers

Klaytn KLAY/USD

Price: $0.1517

24-hour drop: 11.4%

STEPN GMT/USD

Price: $0.5642

24-hour drop: 11.3%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.17

24-hour drop: 10.5%

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $0.752

24-hour drop: 9.5%

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.1736

24-hour drop: 9.5%