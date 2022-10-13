Ethereum Drops Below $1,300; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded slightly lower, but remained above the $19,000 mark this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below the key $1,300 level on Thursday.
Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.
Huobi Token HT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Klaytn KLAY/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $904.05 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.6% to $19,003, while ETH fell by around 1.5% to $1,275.25 on Thursday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ, Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA and The Progressive Corporation PGR, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Huobi Token HT/USD
Price: $7.16
24-hour gain: 9.7%
- KuCoin Token KCS/USD
Price: $9.08
24-hour gain: 3.2%
- OKB OKB/USD
Price: $16.29
24-hour gain: 1.8%
- Bitcoin SV BSV/USD
Price: $48.51
24-hour gain: 1.1%
- Pax Dollar USDP/USD
Price: $0.9967
24-hour gain: 0.1%
Losers
- Klaytn KLAY/USD
Price: $0.1517
24-hour drop: 11.4%
- STEPN GMT/USD
Price: $0.5642
24-hour drop: 11.3%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $1.17
24-hour drop: 10.5%
- Curve DAO Token CRV/USD
Price: $0.752
24-hour drop: 9.5%
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.1736
24-hour drop: 9.5%
