DogeChain On The Move, Reaches New Heights In Just 2 Months

Built by Dogecoin holders, the new blockchain called DogeChain has reached key milestones over the last few months.

DogeChain, the unofficial layer-2 solution for Dogecoin DOGE/USD, has 50 million transactions. Not only that, but it also reached 244,000 unique wallets.

By Sept. 5, it was at 15 million, and the current 50 million reflects a 233% increase in transaction count.

The official DogeChain Twitter account announced the same on Friday.

In just 2 months, #Dogechain has reached some incredible milestones.



Two of the most impressive ones remain:



50 million transactions

244,000 unique wallets



We appreciate the community's support that helped us achieve so much, so quickly. pic.twitter.com/DilL3udWXc — Dogechain (Giving away a Tesla) (@DogechainFamily) October 7, 2022

Responding to the tweet, a follower named @DcNftAirdrop said it was a fabulous project.

Fabulous project

Work amazing pic.twitter.com/8GToakJXrY — Dogechain NFT Airdrop (@DcNftAirdrop) October 7, 2022

Another follower said it is the best time to accumulate and hold the DCs as the overall crypto market is in crisis.

And this is just the beginning! The number of unique wallets is quite good, and projects within the ecosystem keep increasing.



I do not despair with my DCs because the whole market is in crisis. The best thing to do during this cycle is to accumulate and hold. — Lady DeFi (@LadyDeFi2) October 7, 2022

DogeChain is the EVM-compatible blockchain that aims to complete the original Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

According to its developers, DogeChain was created to bring crypto applications like NFTs, games, and the ever-growing DeFi ecosystem to DOGE users.

Earlier in September, DogeChain introduced the Doge Name Service (DNS) system, which enables users to adopt a readable .doge address instead of a string of characters that would be hard to recall.