DogeChain On The Move, Reaches New Heights In Just 2 Months

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 8, 2022 3:36 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • By Sept. 5, DogeChain was at 15 million, and the current 50 million reflects a 233% increase in transaction count. 
  • DogeChain has introduced the DNS system, which enables users to adopt a readable .doge address.

Built by Dogecoin holders, the new blockchain called DogeChain has reached key milestones over the last few months. 

DogeChain, the unofficial layer-2 solution for Dogecoin DOGE/USD, has 50 million transactions. Not only that, but it also reached 244,000 unique wallets. 

By Sept. 5, it was at 15 million, and the current 50 million reflects a 233% increase in transaction count. 

The official DogeChain Twitter account announced the same on Friday. 

Responding to the tweet, a follower named @DcNftAirdrop said it was a fabulous project. 

Another follower said it is the best time to accumulate and hold the DCs as the overall crypto market is in crisis.  

DogeChain is the EVM-compatible blockchain that aims to complete the original Dogecoin cryptocurrency

According to its developers, DogeChain was created to bring crypto applications like NFTs, games, and the ever-growing DeFi ecosystem to DOGE users.

Also Read: Elon Musk Does It Again! Endorses Dogecoin, Says He'll Keep Buying The Meme Coin

Earlier in September, DogeChain introduced the Doge Name Service (DNS) system, which enables users to adopt a readable .doge address instead of a string of characters that would be hard to recall.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

