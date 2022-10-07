Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, dropping below the $20,000 level this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, remained above the key $1,300 mark on Friday.
Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded lower this morning.
Casper CSPR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Helium HNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $953.49 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.6%. BTC was trading lower by around 1.8% to $19,866, while ETH fell by around 1.2% to $1,350 on Friday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC, Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ and Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Casper CSPR/USD
Price: $0.03574
24-hour gain: 13.1%
- Ravencoin RVN/USD
Price: $0.03711
24-hour gain: 5.4%
- XDC Network XDC/USD
Price: $0.0316
24-hour gain: 4.4%
- Huobi Token HT/USD
Price: $4.20
24-hour gain: 2.5%
- Elrond EGLD/USD
Price: $55.64
24-hour gain: 1.8%
Losers
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $5.00
24-hour drop: 7.9%
- Algorand ALGO/USD
Price: $0.3425
24-hour drop: 4.1%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $1.48
24-hour drop: 3.9%
- BNB BNB/USD
Price: $283.73
24-hour drop: 3.8%
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0002869
24-hour drop: 3.7%
