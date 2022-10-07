Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, dropping below the $20,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, remained above the key $1,300 mark on Friday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded lower this morning.

Casper CSPR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Helium HNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $953.49 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.6%. BTC was trading lower by around 1.8% to $19,866, while ETH fell by around 1.2% to $1,350 on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC, Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ and Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Casper CSPR/USD

Price: $0.03574

24-hour gain: 13.1%

Ravencoin RVN/USD

Price: $0.03711

24-hour gain: 5.4%

XDC Network XDC/USD

Price: $0.0316

24-hour gain: 4.4%

Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $4.20

24-hour gain: 2.5%

Elrond EGLD/USD

Price: $55.64

24-hour gain: 1.8%

Losers

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $5.00

24-hour drop: 7.9%

Algorand ALGO/USD

Price: $0.3425

24-hour drop: 4.1%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.48

24-hour drop: 3.9%

BNB BNB/USD

Price: $283.73

24-hour drop: 3.8%

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0002869

24-hour drop: 3.7%