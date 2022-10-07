ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 7, 2022 3:07 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, dropping below the $20,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, remained above the key $1,300 mark on Friday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded lower this morning.

Casper CSPR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Helium HNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $953.49 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.6%. BTC was trading lower by around 1.8% to $19,866, while ETH fell by around 1.2% to $1,350 on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC, Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ and Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • Casper CSPR/USD

Price: $0.03574
24-hour gain: 13.1%

  • Ravencoin RVN/USD

Price: $0.03711
24-hour gain: 5.4%

  • XDC Network XDC/USD

Price: $0.0316
24-hour gain: 4.4%

  • Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $4.20
24-hour gain: 2.5%

  • Elrond EGLD/USD

Price: $55.64
24-hour gain: 1.8%

 

Losers

  • Helium HNT/USD

Price: $5.00
24-hour drop: 7.9%

  • Algorand ALGO/USD

Price: $0.3425
24-hour drop: 4.1%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.48
24-hour drop: 3.9%

  • BNB BNB/USD

Price: $283.73
24-hour drop: 3.8%

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0002869
24-hour drop: 3.7%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinEthereumTop Crypto MoversTop GainersCryptocurrencyNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month