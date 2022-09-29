Eight Crypto Firms Join Robinhood, Gemini In The Crypto Market Integrity Coalition

The Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (CMIC), a self-regulatory group attempting to stop crypto market manipulation, announced on Thursday that crypto exchange Bittrex, custodian BitGo and six other firms joined it.

The other companies include Oasis Pro Markets, Crystal Blockchain, FinClusive, Merkle Science, Tokenomy and VAF compliance.

The CMIC was established in February with 17 initial members, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Solidus Labs, Huobi Tech and Circle.

CMIC Against Market Manipulation

In order to foster stronger regulatory trust in the digital asset business, the organization aims to counteract market manipulation.

Following the addition of eight new signatories, the CMIC currently has 38 members.

Crypto analytics businesses Chainalysis, TRM and Elliptic joined the CMIC in April, as did exchanges Gemini, Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD, Nexo and Bitpanda.

Photo: thinkhubstudio via Shutterstock