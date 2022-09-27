Binance Launches Global Law Enforcement Training Program: 'We Are Seeing An Increased Demand For Training'

Crypto exchange Binance on Tuesday announced its Global Law Enforcement Training Program, which seeks to help law enforcement detect financial and cyber crimes and assist in the prosecution of bad actors who exploit digital assets.

Over 30 workshops on countering cyber, financial crimes

In a blog post, Binance stated that its Investigations team has conducted and participated in more than 30 workshops on countering cyber and financial crime, engaging law enforcement officers in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Netherlands, Philippines, Sweden, South Korea, and the U.K., among other countries.

“As more regulators, public law enforcement agencies, and private sector stakeholders look closely at crypto, we are seeing an increased demand for training to help educate on and combat crypto crimes,” said Tigran Gambaryan, Global Head of Intelligence and Investigations at Binance.

“To meet that demand, we have bolstered our team to conduct more training and work hand-in-hand with regulators across the globe,” he added.

Security experts and former law enforcement agents conducting program

The training program is led by the Binance Investigations team, which employs security experts and former law enforcement agents, including analysts and operatives who had helped take down some of the world’s largest criminal platforms, such as Silkroad and Hydra, according to the company.

The standard one-day training program includes in-person workshops on the fundamental concepts of blockchain and crypto assets, as well as insight into the evolving legal and regulatory environment they operate in.

“Protecting users is our number one priority at Binance. We work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to track and trace suspected accounts and fraudulent activities, contributing to the fight against terrorism financing, ransomware, human trafficking, child pornography, and financial crimes," said Gambaryan, a former special agent of the Internal Revenue Service—Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Cyber Crimes Unit.

