How Has The Rise And Fall Of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Affected The Popularity of The Shiba Inu Breed

Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu’s SHIB/USD popularity skyrocketed beginning in early 2021 in the midst of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD enjoying long bull cycles.

The cryptos, both with Shiba Inu dogs as their logos, surged in price. Dogecoin ascended about 1,200% between April 10, 2021, and Oct. 28, 2021, and Shiba Inu soared almost the same amount between Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 of that same year.

Since reaching their highs, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the latter dubbed the 'DOGE Killer' have traded in long-term downtrends.

Dogecoin’s popularity was propelled, partly, by celebrity backing. Perhaps most notably by Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, who at one point sent the crypto flying 15% higher after posting a poll to gauge whether his followers wanted the EV-giant to accept Dogecoin as payment, which materialized eight months later in January 2022.

Musk’s endorsement didn’t stop there, however, and in September 2021, he tweeted about the arrival of his Shiba Inu puppy named Floki, showing his infatuation with the crypto was more than just monetary.

For most dog owners the popularity of the cryptos didn’t influence the breed they sought to purchase, however, as the popularity of the Shiba Inu breed throughout the course of the rise and fall of Dogecoin and the Shiba Inu crypto has remained fairly consistent.

A Look At The Numbers: In the U.S., the Shiba Inu dog’s popularity rose just one place, from the 43rd most popular dog in 2020 to the 42nd most popular in 2021, according to the American Kennel Club. In 2019, the Shiba Inu breed ranked at number 45, down from 44th place in 2018.

Worldwide, Shiba Inu, ranks number 21 in most popular dogs, down three places from last year, according to Highland Canine Trading, LLC. The disconnect in popularity in the U.S. versus the rest of the world is due to Shiba Inu being the most popular dog breed in Japan.

The Shiba Inu Breed: One of Japan’s six indigenous breeds, which are recognized as the Asian country’s national dogs, Shiba Inu boasts favorable qualities that make it a sought-after pet.

Adventurous, independent and self-confident, Shiba Inu dogs are territorial and protective while at the same time good-natured.

Pet owners know that with the positive characteristics associated with any breed of dog, there are also negatives. Shiba Inu dogs, while fairly small in stature, suffer some of the same health issues as larger dogs.

Some of the health issues Shiba Inus are prone to develop include hip and elbow dysplasia, respiratory issues, hormonal problems and obesity.