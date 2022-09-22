The Morning After - THURSDAY MARKET UPDATE

Good Morning Everyone!
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/21/22; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
Fed lifted interest rates by expected 75bps
-
Third consecutive 75bps hike
-
Powell signaled more to come
-
Comments more hawkish than expected
-
“The chances of a soft landing are likely to diminish to the extent that policy needs to be more restrictive, or restrictive for longer”
-
Current: 3.00-3.25%
-
Median forecast has rates hitting 4.4% by end of 2022, 4.6% in 2023
-
75bps in November followed by 50bps in December?
-
-
New Dot Plot:
Bond Market reaction
-
Yields on US Treasury bonds jumped on the Fed’s decision
-
Highest yields since
-
US2Y - October 2007 (>4%)
-
US10Y - February 2011
-
US30Y - April 2013
-
-
Yields reaction:
US Q2 Current Account - deficit narrows
-
-$251.1 billion vs. -$260.6 billion expected (prev. -$282.5 billion)
-
Consensus -$260.6 billion
Initial jobless claims - labor market still strong
-
213k vs 218k expected (prev. 208k)
10 am EST - Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI)
-
Current data point to already elevated recession risks:
Crude $83
-
Prices dropped on Putin’s mobilization announcement
-
US inventory levels - gasoline and distillate stocks remain below their 5-year ranges:
-
The streak of declining US gasoline prices has ended after 98 days:
Earnings
-
Accenture ACN
-
Darden Restaurants DRI
-
FactSet FDS
-
Manchester United MANU
CRYPTO UPDATE
Stablecoin regulations: US vs. EU
-
In the US, new bill would criminalize creation/issuance of algorithmic stablecoins (think Terra LUNC/USD)
-
Panel could vote as early as this week
-
Some existing stablecoins concerned, uncertain if they fall in this category
-
-
In the EU, new draft of the markets in crypto-assets (MiCA) regulation removes limitations on stablecoins
-
Major win for stablecoin advocates
-
Leaves door open for regulations on DeFi and NFTs
-
Lockstep: Bitcoin and S&P 500
-
60-day correlation between BTC BTC/USD and S&P 500 futures hit 0.72 this week
-
Just shy of May record
