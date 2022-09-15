ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 15, 2022 7:18 AM | 1 min read

The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused.

What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15.

See Also: How To Spot A Crypto Scam

Some traders reported that CEL reached higher levels on certain crypto exchanges, with one account of the token hitting $6.08 on OKX and another saying that the token breached the $8 mark on Huobi.

While CEL’s price action is likely the result of a retail trader-orchestrated short squeeze that has been in the works for several weeks, the curious timing of the coin’s rally coinciding with the Ethereum Merge prompted comments from industry watchers — including Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin.

“I think it's trying to figure out the new correct price level now that it's converted to Fahrenheit,” Buterin joked on Twitter, referring to the token issuer’s recent fall from grace.

In July, the crypto lender Celsius Network filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after halting withdrawals. The crypto lender is said to owe its users around $4.7 billion.

Photo: Courtesy of  John Phillips via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CelsiusEthereumEthereum MergeVitalik ButerinCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month