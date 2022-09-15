Ethereum ETH/USD has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network.

What Happened: The Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the Merge to PoS on Thursday at 2:50 a.m. EDT.

And we finalized!



Happy merge all. This is a big moment for the Ethereum ecosystem. Everyone who helped make the merge happen should feel very proud today. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 15, 2022

The #EthereumMerge is here.



Pandas are here!



Finally after so many years PoS is here.



I am not crying ... you are... pic.twitter.com/kzu7icFvDA — Lefteris Karapetsas | Hiring for @rotkiapp (@LefterisJP) September 15, 2022

The highly anticipated event marks the biggest shift in the blockchain industry and the end of mining Ethereum.

The Merge took place at a block height of 15537393 when the required level of Total Terminal Difficulty was reached.

The transition to Proof-of-Stake means the network will be significantly more energy efficient than it was during its proof-of-work era. The Ethereum Foundation estimates that the shift will bring about a 99.95% reduction in its energy consumption.

"The merge will reduce worldwide electricity consumption by 0.2%" - @drakefjustin — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 15, 2022

Price Action: At press time, ETH was trading at $1,607, down 0.67% over the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro.