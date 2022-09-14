ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Following US Inflation Data, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 14, 2022 4:56 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Following US Inflation Data, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded losses following the release of US inflation data on Tuesday.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below above the $1,600 level.

Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded in red this morning.

Celsius CEL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Terra LUNA/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $994.87 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 6.5%. BTC was trading lower by around 8.7% to $20,307, while ETH fell by around 6.5% to $1,599 on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from BRP Inc. DOOO and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $1.76
24-hour gain: 20.9%

  • eCash XEC/USD

Price: $0.00004961
24-hour gain: 4.7%

  • Ravencoin RVN/USD

Price: $0.06343
24-hour gain: 2.2%

  • Kyber Network Crystal v2 KNC/USD

Price: $1.89
24-hour gain: 1.2%

  • Pax Dollar USDP/USD

Price: $0.9994
24-hour gain: 0.2%


Losers

  • Terra LUNA/USD

Price: $2.87
24-hour drop: 32.4%

  • TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.03504
24-hour drop: 20.3%

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0002876
24-hour drop: 13.9%

  • Solana SOL/USD

Price: $33.40
24-hour drop: 12.7%

  • Helium HNT/USD

Price: $4.49
24-hour drop: 11.4%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinCrypto MoversEthereumTop GainersCryptocurrencyNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month