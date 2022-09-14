Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded losses following the release of US inflation data on Tuesday.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below above the $1,600 level.
Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded in red this morning.
Celsius CEL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Terra LUNA/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $994.87 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 6.5%. BTC was trading lower by around 8.7% to $20,307, while ETH fell by around 6.5% to $1,599 on Wednesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from BRP Inc. DOOO and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Celsius CEL/USD
Price: $1.76
24-hour gain: 20.9%
- eCash XEC/USD
Price: $0.00004961
24-hour gain: 4.7%
- Ravencoin RVN/USD
Price: $0.06343
24-hour gain: 2.2%
- Kyber Network Crystal v2 KNC/USD
Price: $1.89
24-hour gain: 1.2%
- Pax Dollar USDP/USD
Price: $0.9994
24-hour gain: 0.2%
Losers
- Terra LUNA/USD
Price: $2.87
24-hour drop: 32.4%
- TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD
Price: $0.03504
24-hour drop: 20.3%
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0002876
24-hour drop: 13.9%
- Solana SOL/USD
Price: $33.40
24-hour drop: 12.7%
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $4.49
24-hour drop: 11.4%
