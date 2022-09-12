Good Morning Everyone!
Buckle up, one of our key indicators is flashing red.
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/9/22; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
Markets are up ahead of the CPI number tomorrow and positive Ukraine momentum
-
Expectations are for headline inflation to fall from 8.5% Y/Y to at least 8%
-
First week of Conference Season and no major pre-announcements. More conferences this week.
-
China is closed for a holiday
Crude 88 +1%
-
Crude up on weaker U.S. dollar and doubts about a potential Iran nuclear deal
-
Manchin legislation to speed up permitting of traditional fossil-fuel projects faces objections
Railroads
-
Two Unions representing 57,000 engineers and conductors negotiating this week
Earnings: None
CRYPTO UPDATE
Friday = Bitcoin’s BTC/USD largest daily gain in 6 months
-
Volume ~2x the 20-day average
-
Outperforming Ethereum ETH/USD and broader crypto markets over last 5 days
-
Recent selloff overdone?
SEC plans new “Office of Crypto Assets”
-
under the Division of Corporation Finance’s Disclosure Review Program (DRP)
-
streamline SEC reviews of documents submitted by crypto firms
Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index
