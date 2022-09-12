Good Morning Everyone!

Buckle up, one of our key indicators is flashing red.

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/9/22; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

Markets are up ahead of the CPI number tomorrow and positive Ukraine momentum

Expectations are for headline inflation to fall from 8.5% Y/Y to at least 8%

First week of Conference Season and no major pre-announcements. More conferences this week.

China is closed for a holiday

Crude 88 +1%

Crude up on weaker U.S. dollar and doubts about a potential Iran nuclear deal

Manchin legislation to speed up permitting of traditional fossil-fuel projects faces objections

Railroads

Two Unions representing 57,000 engineers and conductors negotiating this week

Earnings: None

CRYPTO UPDATE

Friday = Bitcoin’s BTC/USD largest daily gain in 6 months

Volume ~2x the 20-day average

Outperforming Ethereum ETH/USD and broader crypto markets over last 5 days

Recent selloff overdone?

SEC plans new “Office of Crypto Assets”

under the Division of Corporation Finance’s Disclosure Review Program (DRP)

streamline SEC reviews of documents submitted by crypto firms

Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index

