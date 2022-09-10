The automated global electronic broker firm, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has recently launched IBKR GlobalTrader and IMPACT trading applications for investors to trade stocks and options

IBKR GlobalTrader is easy for novice investors and powerful enough for experienced stock traders, the company said. IMPACT is a specialized app for ESG-focused investors.

IBKR GlobalTrader and IMPACT include Options Wizard and Options Chain tools to help users understand how options work and how to trade them.

While the Options Wizard helps investors create their combination strategies, the Options Chain provides more independent investors with a way to choose a single option or build a strategy leg-by-leg from a streamlined view.

Regarding the new initiative, Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers, said, "We continue to develop tools enabling investors to make informed investment decisions that can enhance their trading strategies."

"The simplicity of the IBKR GlobalTrader and IMPACT apps plus guidance from the options tools give any investor a straightforward way to learn about and start trading options," he added.

IBKR GlobalTrader app includes a tool for crypto trading in Bitcoin BTC/USD, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD or Litecoin LTC/USD via the Paxos Trust Company, and the IBKR GlobalTrader app. Cryptocurrency trading is available to clients of IB LLC.

Interactive Brokers plans to add options trading in IBKR GlobalTrader and IMPACT in other entities soon.

Investors trading with IBKR GlobalTrader benefit from Interactive Brokers' global expertise, serving over 1.75 million accounts in over 200 countries and territories.

Photo: Courtesy of interactivebrokers.com