Co-founders of The Cosmoverse Juri Maibaum and Fabian Klauder are hosting the Cosmoverse 2022 conference focused on interoperability this September in Medellin, Colombia.

Cosmos is a leading protocol for blockchain interoperability, eliminating friction between Ethereum and other distributed networks. Alongside Benzinga, Cointelegraph, CryptoSlate and BeinCrypto are some of the high profile media partners attending the event. Founders and CEOs of the most interesting projects in the Web3 space will speak at Cosmoverse 2022, including Ethan Buchman of Cosmos and Sunny Aggarwal of Osmosis Labs.

The state of blockchains in 2022 is still primitive, and solutions are still being built to solve problems such as scalability, interoperability, and privacy. The Cosmos network is a leader in creating solutions for these barriers to widespread adoption of crypto with Secret Network, Osmosis, and Cosmos Hub being a few of the innovative protocols being built on top of Cosmos.

Proprietary to Cosmos, the Inter-Blockchain Communications Protocol (IBC) allows blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum to communicate with each other, as these chains typically operate independently. This allows capital to flow across blockchain networks more efficiently, and the scope of interoperable dApps has yet to be fully realized. By focusing on the Cosmos ecosystem in particular, the conference is able to take a deep dive into the future of interoperability and cross-chain applications.

After the success of Cosmoverse 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal, the team is excited to bring the conference to South America from September 26 to September 28, 2022. On what to expect at Cosmoverse 2022, Maibaum told Benzinga:

“There will be a very big announcement during the conference around ATOM 2.0 and the impact this will have on the ecosystem. We also will have a special keynote presentation by the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of the ICT Ministry, Iván Durán, on why Medellin is embracing the crypto community and integrating blockchain into Colombia’s economy. We also have Sunny Aggarwal, Co-founder of Osmosis Labs, Ethan Buchman, Co-founder of Cosmos and Zaki Manian, Co-founder Sommelier Finance.”

With the event approaching at the end of this month, interest has been increasing among the crypto community. To learn more about the conference, check out the Cosmoverse 2022 event page to see the entire lineup of speakers, topics, and events.