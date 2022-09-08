Good Morning Everyone!

Remember, investors building generational wealth don’t care what the stock market is going to do in the next 3 weeks.

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/7/22; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

Volume was very low on yesterday’s move

S&P 500 +1.8%

Conference Season continues today: Merrill, Citi, ISI, Goldman

European Central Bank raised interest rates by 0.75 points to 1.25%

9:10 a.m. Powell speech

Tuesday U.S. CPI

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard speech yesterday:

“While the moderation in monthly inflation is welcome, it will be necessary to see several months of low monthly inflation readings to be confident that inflation is moving back down to 2%”

The market is expecting inflation to fall to 2.5% by mid-2023

Crude 83 +1%

American Petroleum Institute reported a crude build

Apple AAPL

Event had no major surprises except, despite inflation, no-price-increase on the iPhone

New feature: check it out

Twitter TWTR

Delaware Court issued 2 rulings: An order enabling Musk to explore Mudge’s whistleblower claims but the trial date will not be extended An order denying Musk’s request to get more data from Twitter



Google GOOGL

Clamping down on employee travel to “business critical” trips

Earnings

Casey’s General Stores CASY

CRYPTO UPDATE

VCs bullish on GameFi projects

Metaverse and gaming project fundraising in 2022 = $2.4 billion 2021 = $874 million

Highlights Epic Games $2 billion Animoca Brands $459 million Temasek $200 million

“Gamers gonna game”

Ethereum ETH/USD has been outperforming

Last 5 days ETH +5.3% BTC -2.7% Total crypto -0.8%



Altcoins vs Bitcoin BTC/USD

All top 50 altcoins outperformed over the last 3 months

Over the past month, roughly half have outperformed

