Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/7/22; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
Volume was very low on yesterday’s move
S&P 500 +1.8%
Conference Season continues today: Merrill, Citi, ISI, Goldman
European Central Bank raised interest rates by 0.75 points to 1.25%
9:10 a.m. Powell speech
Tuesday U.S. CPI
Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard speech yesterday:
“While the moderation in monthly inflation is welcome, it will be necessary to see several months of low monthly inflation readings to be confident that inflation is moving back down to 2%”
The market is expecting inflation to fall to 2.5% by mid-2023
Crude 83 +1%
American Petroleum Institute reported a crude build
Apple AAPL
Event had no major surprises except, despite inflation, no-price-increase on the iPhone
New feature: check it out
Twitter TWTR
Delaware Court issued 2 rulings:
An order enabling Musk to explore Mudge’s whistleblower claims but the trial date will not be extended
An order denying Musk’s request to get more data from Twitter
Google GOOGL
Clamping down on employee travel to “business critical” trips
Earnings
Casey’s General Stores CASY
CRYPTO UPDATE
VCs bullish on GameFi projects
Metaverse and gaming project fundraising in 2022 = $2.4 billion
2021 = $874 million
Highlights
Epic Games $2 billion
Animoca Brands $459 million
Temasek $200 million
“Gamers gonna game”
Ethereum ETH/USD has been outperforming
Last 5 days
ETH +5.3%
BTC -2.7%
Total crypto -0.8%
Altcoins vs Bitcoin BTC/USD
All top 50 altcoins outperformed over the last 3 months
Over the past month, roughly half have outperformed
