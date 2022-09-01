Good Morning Everyone!
Remember, bear markets can make you a lot of money - it just feels like hell at the time.
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 8/31/22; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
S&P500 in US dollars
August -3.5%
YTD -17%
9 sectors DOWN in August, Only Energy & Utilities up
S&P500 17% below record high
Nasdaq 27% below record high
10yr 3.2%
U.S. initial Jobless Claims down 5,000 to 232,000 in week ended August 27
Applications for U.S. unemployment insurance fell for a 3rd week
Crude 88 -2%
China lockdown
Chengdu will lock down its 21 million residents to contain a Covid outbreak
157 new cases were reported
The city, which is a manufacturing center, will do mass testing over 4 days
In Shenzhen, the technology manufacturing center, cases doubled to 62. A lockdown in Shenzhen would be more impactful.
Nvidia NVDA -5%
Noted overnight that U.S. export restrictions to China could result in a $400 million shortfall in their Data Center business
Intel -1% INTC
Advanced Micro Devices -2% AMD
Micron -1% MU
(iShares Semiconductor) SOXX Index was down 10% in August
Earnings
Veeva VEEV
Okta OKTA
Hormel HRL
Campbell Soup CPB
Toro TTC
CRYPTO UPDATE
Michael Saylor - tax evader?
Accused of evading $25 million in taxes
-
Lawsuit also lists MicroStrategy MSTR as defendant
Saylor stepped down as CEO last month
Attorney General seeking >$100 million
Ticketmaster
Quietly running pilot NFT program for 6 months
Has minted over 5 million NFTs
-
Will now exclusively use Flow blockchain (Dapper Labs)
Built wallet and marketplace feature into website
MEME OF THE DAY
And finally, how is WallStreetBets feeling this morning?
data from Swaggy Stocks
