Good Morning Everyone!

Remember, bear markets can make you a lot of money - it just feels like hell at the time.

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 8/31/22; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

S&P500 in US dollars

August -3.5%

YTD -17%

9 sectors DOWN in August, Only Energy & Utilities up

S&P500 17% below record high

Nasdaq 27% below record high

10yr 3.2%

U.S. initial Jobless Claims down 5,000 to 232,000 in week ended August 27

Applications for U.S. unemployment insurance fell for a 3rd week

Crude 88 -2%

China lockdown

Chengdu will lock down its 21 million residents to contain a Covid outbreak

157 new cases were reported

The city, which is a manufacturing center, will do mass testing over 4 days

In Shenzhen, the technology manufacturing center, cases doubled to 62. A lockdown in Shenzhen would be more impactful.

Nvidia NVDA -5%

Noted overnight that U.S. export restrictions to China could result in a $400 million shortfall in their Data Center business

Intel -1% INTC

Advanced Micro Devices -2% AMD

Micron -1% MU

(iShares Semiconductor) SOXX Index was down 10% in August

Earnings

Veeva VEEV

Okta OKTA

Hormel HRL

Campbell Soup CPB

Toro TTC

CRYPTO UPDATE

Michael Saylor - tax evader?

Accused of evading $25 million in taxes

Lawsuit also lists MicroStrategy MSTR as defendant

Saylor stepped down as CEO last month

Attorney General seeking >$100 million

Ticketmaster

Quietly running pilot NFT program for 6 months

Has minted over 5 million NFTs

Will now exclusively use Flow blockchain (Dapper Labs)

Built wallet and marketplace feature into website

MEME OF THE DAY

And finally, how is WallStreetBets feeling this morning?

data from Swaggy Stocks