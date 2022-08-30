Major coins traded mixed Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 0.8% to $973.7 billion at press time.
|Coin
|24-hour
|7-day
|Price
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-1.3%
|-7%
|$19,963.73
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|0.3%
|-6.2%
|$1,548.52
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-3.3%
|-10.3%
|$0.06
|Cryptocurrency
|24-Hour % Change (+/-)
|Price
|Flow (FLOW)
|+5%
|$2
|NEAR Protocol (NEAR)
|+6.5%
|$4.28
|Nexo (NEXO)
|+3.5%
|$1.02
Why It Matters: Bitcoin slipped below the psychologically important $20,000 level on Tuesday as it tracked a weak finish in equities. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed 1.1% lower, while their futures were flat at press time.
New York Federal Reserve President John Williams took a hawkish stance on Tuesday. He told the Wall Street Journal that “we’re going to need to have a restrictive policy for some time.”
“I do think with demand far exceeding supply, we do need to get real interest rates … above zero,” he said. “We need to have a somewhat restrictive policy to slow demand, and we’re not there yet.”
Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said that risk aversion is “firmly back” and has sent the apex coin below the $20,000 mark.
“If the broad selloff on Wall Street intensifies, Bitcoin is looking very vulnerable here. If the S&P declines by 3% over the next few days, that could be the catalyst to send Bitcoin back towards the June lows,” said Moya in a note, seen by Benzinga.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback’s strength against six of its peers, saw a pullback on Tuesday. At press time, it was down 0.1% at 108.65.
Justin Bennett said that the dollar index was holding below the 109.30 resistance but consolidation below this is “usually a sign of bullish things to come.”
The $DXY is still holding below 109.30 resistance for now.— Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) August 30, 2022
But consolidation below resistance is usually a sign of bullish things to come.
I think we see 112-113 in Sept.$BTC $ETH #crypto pic.twitter.com/wDp97uROAJ
The trader tweeted, “I think we see 112-113 in Sept.” Notably, Bitcoin has lately moved in the opposite direction to the dollar index.
Chartist Ali Martinez said almost 82,600 BTC, worth $1.7 billion, have been withdrawn from known cryptocurrency exchange wallets over the last month.
#Bitcoin | Roughly 82,600 #BTC have been withdrawn from known #crypto exchange wallets over the past month, worth roughly $1.70 billion! $BTC pic.twitter.com/1YEEgRpDGI— Ali Martinez (@ali_charts) August 30, 2022
Michaël van de Poppe tweeted that Ethereum is on the path toward $2,200 as it approaches the transition to a proof-of-stake mechanism.
“I'm still expecting continuation of this upwards structure, whether or not [Bitcoin] sweeps $19K for liquidity,” said the cryptocurrency trader.
Decent retests across markets happening and $ETH, for instance, is still on the path towards $2,200 as one of the biggest events is approaching -> the Merge.— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 30, 2022
I'm still expecting continuation of this upwards structure, whether or not #Bitcoin sweeps $19K for liquidity.
Amid a volatile trading week the “disbelief” is strong among Ethereum traders, said Santiment on Twitter.
The #Ethereum disbelief is strong from traders during a particularly volatile week of trading. The crowd has #shorted, across exchanges, at the largest ratio since June of 2021. Historically, price rises are more prevalent in these conditions. https://t.co/DpG1E1TI9Y pic.twitter.com/e6xAWOXeFM— Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 30, 2022
“The crowd has [shorted], across exchanges, at the largest ratio since June of 2021. Historically, price rises are more prevalent in these conditions,” said the market intelligence platform.
