Major coins traded mixed Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 0.8% to $973.7 billion at press time.

Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price Bitcoin BTC/USD -1.3% -7% $19,963.73 Ethereum ETH/USD 0.3% -6.2% $1,548.52 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -3.3% -10.3% $0.06

Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price Flow (FLOW) +5% $2 NEAR Protocol (NEAR) +6.5% $4.28 Nexo (NEXO) +3.5% ​​$1.02

See Also: How To Get Free NFTs

Why It Matters: Bitcoin slipped below the psychologically important $20,000 level on Tuesday as it tracked a weak finish in equities. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed 1.1% lower, while their futures were flat at press time.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams took a hawkish stance on Tuesday. He told the Wall Street Journal that “we’re going to need to have a restrictive policy for some time.”

“I do think with demand far exceeding supply, we do need to get real interest rates … above zero,” he said. “We need to have a somewhat restrictive policy to slow demand, and we’re not there yet.”

Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said that risk aversion is “firmly back” and has sent the apex coin below the $20,000 mark.

“If the broad selloff on Wall Street intensifies, Bitcoin is looking very vulnerable here. If the S&P declines by 3% over the next few days, that could be the catalyst to send Bitcoin back towards the June lows,” said Moya in a note, seen by Benzinga.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback’s strength against six of its peers, saw a pullback on Tuesday. At press time, it was down 0.1% at 108.65.

Justin Bennett said that the dollar index was holding below the 109.30 resistance but consolidation below this is “usually a sign of bullish things to come.”

The $DXY is still holding below 109.30 resistance for now.



But consolidation below resistance is usually a sign of bullish things to come.



I think we see 112-113 in Sept.$BTC $ETH #crypto pic.twitter.com/wDp97uROAJ — Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) August 30, 2022

The trader tweeted, “I think we see 112-113 in Sept.” Notably, Bitcoin has lately moved in the opposite direction to the dollar index.

Chartist Ali Martinez said almost 82,600 BTC, worth $1.7 billion, have been withdrawn from known cryptocurrency exchange wallets over the last month.

Michaël van de Poppe tweeted that Ethereum is on the path toward $2,200 as it approaches the transition to a proof-of-stake mechanism.

“I'm still expecting continuation of this upwards structure, whether or not [Bitcoin] sweeps $19K for liquidity,” said the cryptocurrency trader.

Decent retests across markets happening and $ETH, for instance, is still on the path towards $2,200 as one of the biggest events is approaching -> the Merge.



I'm still expecting continuation of this upwards structure, whether or not #Bitcoin sweeps $19K for liquidity. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 30, 2022

Amid a volatile trading week the “disbelief” is strong among Ethereum traders, said Santiment on Twitter.

The #Ethereum disbelief is strong from traders during a particularly volatile week of trading. The crowd has #shorted, across exchanges, at the largest ratio since June of 2021. Historically, price rises are more prevalent in these conditions. https://t.co/DpG1E1TI9Y pic.twitter.com/e6xAWOXeFM — Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 30, 2022

“The crowd has [shorted], across exchanges, at the largest ratio since June of 2021. Historically, price rises are more prevalent in these conditions,” said the market intelligence platform.

Read Next: Vitalik Buterin Issues This Important Reminder Before Ethereum Merge