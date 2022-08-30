ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Ethereum Firm, Bitcoin, Dogecoin Tread Read: Analyst Says 'Vulnerable' Apex Crypto Could Hit June Lows If This Happens

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
August 30, 2022 9:39 PM | 4 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin slips below the psychologically important $20,000 level
  • Fed official takes a hawkish stance, says 'restrictive policy' needed for sometime
  • OANDA analyst says Bitcoin looks vulnerable if Wall Street selloff intensifies

Major coins traded mixed Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 0.8% to $973.7 billion at press time.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD -1.3% -7% $19,963.73
Ethereum ETH/USD 0.3% -6.2% $1,548.52
Dogecoin DOGE/USD -3.3% -10.3% $0.06
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Flow (FLOW) +5% $2
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) +6.5% $4.28
Nexo (NEXO) +3.5% ​​$1.02

See Also: How To Get Free NFTs

Why It Matters: Bitcoin slipped below the psychologically important $20,000 level on Tuesday as it tracked a weak finish in equities. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed 1.1% lower, while their futures were flat at press time.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams took a hawkish stance on Tuesday. He told the Wall Street Journal that “we’re going to need to have a restrictive policy for some time.”

“I do think with demand far exceeding supply, we do need to get real interest rates … above zero,” he said. “We need to have a somewhat restrictive policy to slow demand, and we’re not there yet.” 

Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said that risk aversion is “firmly back” and has sent the apex coin below the $20,000 mark. 

“If the broad selloff on Wall Street intensifies, Bitcoin is looking very vulnerable here. If the S&P declines by 3% over the next few days, that could be the catalyst to send Bitcoin back towards the June lows,” said Moya in a note, seen by Benzinga.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback’s strength against six of its peers, saw a pullback on Tuesday. At press time, it was down 0.1% at 108.65.

Justin Bennett said that the dollar index was holding below the 109.30 resistance but consolidation below this is “usually a sign of bullish things to come.”

The trader tweeted, “I think we see 112-113 in Sept.” Notably, Bitcoin has lately moved in the opposite direction to the dollar index.

Chartist Ali Martinez said almost 82,600 BTC, worth $1.7 billion, have been withdrawn from known cryptocurrency exchange wallets over the last month.

Michaël van de Poppe tweeted that Ethereum is on the path toward $2,200 as it approaches the transition to a proof-of-stake mechanism. 

“I'm still expecting continuation of this upwards structure, whether or not [Bitcoin] sweeps $19K for liquidity,” said the cryptocurrency trader.

Amid a volatile trading week the “disbelief” is strong among Ethereum traders, said Santiment on Twitter. 

“The crowd has [shorted], across exchanges, at the largest ratio since June of 2021. Historically, price rises are more prevalent in these conditions,” said the market intelligence platform. 

Read Next: Vitalik Buterin Issues This Important Reminder Before Ethereum Merge

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoindogecoinEthereumCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month