Cudos Dashboard: Streamlined Staking And Voting + APR Update

Dashboard

Cudos is excited to announce the new Cudos Dashboard, your go-to place for everything to do with your CUDOS token holdings.

Upon opening https://dashboard.cudos.org/ you’ll be prompted to connect your Keplr Wallet.

Once done, you’ll land on the Cudos Dashboard main page, which presents useful information about your available tokens. Moreover, you’ll be able to see your staked CUDOS and available rewards in the My Wallet section. The page also features real-time Network Statistics, including the current price, total amount stakes, active validators, online voting power and the latest block.

The Dashboard only connects to the Cudos Network blockchain, so any functionality or token balances must be native tokens, not ERC20s on Ethereum. However, if you do hold non-native CUDOS you can easily bridge them to the network for staking via the Cudos Bridge.

Source: https://dashboard.cudos.org/dashboard

Staking

On the Staking page of the Dashboard, you can see the complete list of validators alongside the option to Delegate to any of them. You can also find information on the voting power, commission, proportion of the total amount staked through that validator held by the validator itself, number of delegators, and current status.

Source: https://dashboard.cudos.org/staking

Proposals

Finally, the Proposals page allows you to view, deposit to, and vote on existing proposals, as well as create new ones.

Source: https://dashboard.cudos.org/proposals/

APR announcement

We have been having a lot of discussions recently about the discrepancy APR value shown in the explorer and the actual APR values received as rewards. Currently, the value in the explorer does not consider the difference in time between the block time estimate (5 seconds) and true block time (slightly over 6 seconds), which results in lower earnings than the APR value suggests. The APR value also doesn’t consider the community treasury tax rate that goes to the community pool to fund new promising projects.



The CUDOS token on Ethereum was earning ~15% before our Mainnet launch. So far, earnings have been a few per cent less than that on Mainnet. Therefore, we are looking to adjust the block time estimate so that earnings make up for the decrease in the past two months since launch. Please note that the total number of tokens being distributed per block will be higher than it was in Ethereum, as we increased the rate when we moved to mainnet. However, the APR figure depends on the total staked, and it also decreases over time following our mint curve, so it will naturally decrease below the final Ethereum one.

We’re making a governance proposal to adjust the block time estimate to 7 seconds for the next three months, after which we’ll make another proposal to change that estimate to the current average block time of just above 6 seconds. This will result in an APR (after block time adjustment and community tax deduction) of around 18% for the next three months. After those three months and the proposal to change to the more accurate 6-second block time estimate, the APR will come back to follow our release curve, which is developed to be more sustainable for the network and tokenomics.

Note to validators

We would also like to remind validators that commission rewards aren’t automatically sent to your wallets; to withdraw commission rewards, you only need to add the `–commission` flag when you withdraw your rewards via the CLI. As an example, you can use the command:

cudos-noded tx distribution withdraw-rewards <CUDOSVALOPER ADDRESS> --commission --from <SELF-DELEGATION ADDRESS> --node <NODE:26657> --chain-id cudos-1 --gas-prices 5000000000000acudos --gas-adjustment 1.3

Related: Cudos Launches a Foundation to Champion Blockchain Adoption

