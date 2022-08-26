Former A16Z Boss Katie Haun Raises $24 Million In Series A Funding Round For Crypto Startup Thirdweb

Katie Haun, a former general partner of famed venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and current CEO of Haun Ventures, led a Series A funding round for a new startup called thirdweb, raising $24 million which values the company at $160 million.
What Happened: Haun led the round with participation from Coinbase Ventures (Haun sits on Coinbase board of directors), Shopify Inc SHOP, Protocol Labs, Polygon MATIC/USD, Shrug VC, Joseph Lacob and others.
Thirdweb, which has created a development toolkit to make it easier to build and launch Web3 products, plans to use the funding to continue enhancing its developer toolkit, expanding support for a wider array of blockchains, bringing on more users and growing its team.
Read more: Ethereum Pips Bitcoin, Dogecoin: Analyst Says Crypto 'More Eager' To Break Upwards Amid Jackson Hole Anxiety
Founded in 2021 by Furqan Rydhan and Steven Bartlett with a seed funding round of $5 million, Benzinga previously reported that the company received investments from more than 20 industry entrepreneurs such as Gary Vaynerchuck, Adam Foroughi and Mark Cuban.
The company aims to build the infrastructure layer for Web3, giving developers a full stack Web3 development kit to significantly reduce the time and cost required to build and launch applications.
According to the press release, thirdweb facilitates the creation of Web3 apps across the most-popular blockchains, including blockchain games, NFT drops, DAOs, token gated membership clubs and more.
What Else Is Going On In Crypto: The largest asset manager in the world, BlackRock Inc BLK, recently announced a partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN to make cryptocurrency directly available to institutional investors.
Photo: ArtemisDiana via Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.