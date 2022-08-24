Bitcoin Recovers After Recent Slump While Ethereum Tops This Major Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recovered on Wednesday, after tumbling to a three-week low during the weekend.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, surpassing the $1,600 level this morning.

Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded higher this morning.

Nexo NEXO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while EOS EOS/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.03 trillion, recording a 24-hour increase of 1.9%. BTC was trading higher by around 1.6% to $21,363, while ETH rose by around 4% to $1,637 on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Brinker International, Inc. EAT, NetApp Inc. NTAP, Salesforce Inc CRM and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.987

24-hour gain: 10.8%

XDC Network XDC/USD

Price: $0.0317

24-hour gain: 10.7%

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.2432

24-hour gain: 10%

Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD

Price: $132.83

24-hour gain: 9.2%

STEPN GMT/USD

Price: $0.8069

24-hour gain: 8%



Losers

EOS EOS/USD

Price: $1.74

24-hour drop: 1.7%

Pax Dollar USDP/USD

Price: $0.9999

24-hour drop: 0.2%

GateToken GT/USD

Price: $4.48

24-hour drop: 0.1%

Binance USD BUSD/USD

Price: $1.00

24-hour drop: 0.1%

Dai DAI/USD

Price: $0.9998

24-hour drop: 0.1%