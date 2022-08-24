Bitcoin Recovers After Recent Slump While Ethereum Tops This Major Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recovered on Wednesday, after tumbling to a three-week low during the weekend.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, surpassing the $1,600 level this morning.
Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded higher this morning.
Nexo NEXO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while EOS EOS/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.03 trillion, recording a 24-hour increase of 1.9%. BTC was trading higher by around 1.6% to $21,363, while ETH rose by around 4% to $1,637 on Wednesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Brinker International, Inc. EAT, NetApp Inc. NTAP, Salesforce Inc CRM and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Nexo NEXO/USD
Price: $0.987
24-hour gain: 10.8%
- XDC Network XDC/USD
Price: $0.0317
24-hour gain: 10.7%
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.2432
24-hour gain: 10%
- Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD
Price: $132.83
24-hour gain: 9.2%
- STEPN GMT/USD
Price: $0.8069
24-hour gain: 8%
Losers
- EOS EOS/USD
Price: $1.74
24-hour drop: 1.7%
- Pax Dollar USDP/USD
Price: $0.9999
24-hour drop: 0.2%
- GateToken GT/USD
Price: $4.48
24-hour drop: 0.1%
- Binance USD BUSD/USD
Price: $1.00
24-hour drop: 0.1%
- Dai DAI/USD
Price: $0.9998
24-hour drop: 0.1%
