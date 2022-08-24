Zero-Fees Ethereum (ETH) Trading Coming On Binance This Week

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance is launching zero-fees trading for Ethereum ETH/USD on its platform.
What Happened: Binance said that the zero fees trading option for ETH would go live on Friday.
Trade $ETH for free on #Binance. https://t.co/iTQcgQMFsL— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) August 23, 2022
The zero fees option will apply for the ETH/BUSD spot trading pair. BUSD or Binance USD BUSD/USD is a Binance-issued stablecoin that is pegged to the value of the U.S. Dollar. At press time, BUSD had a market cap of $19 billion, making it the third largest stablecoin after Tether USDT/USD and USD Coin USDC/USD.
Last month, Binance launched a zero Bitcoin trading fees option for users worldwide to commemorate its 5thbirthday. The zero fees offers comes at a time when the crypto market has been in largely bearish territory, forcing other exchanges like Coinbase Global Inc COIN to report lower revenues due to a slowdown in trading activity.
No one's following, so we are in a race to 0 with ourselves. Leading is lonely sometimes.— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) August 23, 2022
8/23, #Binance Launches 0-Fee ETH Trading
7/6, #Binance Launches 0-Fee BTC Trading
2/14, #Binance Extends 0 Fee to all $USD stablecoin pairs
12/17, #Binance Extends 0 Fee for 4 BUSD Pairs
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that Binance was “making enough” to offer competitive products to users.
We are making enough.— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) August 23, 2022
See Also: HOW TO BUY ETHEREUM (ETH)
Price Action: At press time, BTC and ETH were trading at $21,322 and $1,629 at press time, up 0.07% and 0.50% respectively over the last day. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading at $0.067, down 1.3% over the same period, as per data from Benzinga Pro.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.