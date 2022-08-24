Zero-Fees Ethereum (ETH) Trading Coming On Binance This Week

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance is launching zero-fees trading for Ethereum ETH/USD on its platform.

What Happened: Binance said that the zero fees trading option for ETH would go live on Friday.

The zero fees option will apply for the ETH/BUSD spot trading pair. BUSD or Binance USD BUSD/USD is a Binance-issued stablecoin that is pegged to the value of the U.S. Dollar. At press time, BUSD had a market cap of $19 billion, making it the third largest stablecoin after Tether USDT/USD and USD Coin USDC/USD.

Last month, Binance launched a zero Bitcoin trading fees option for users worldwide to commemorate its 5thbirthday. The zero fees offers comes at a time when the crypto market has been in largely bearish territory, forcing other exchanges like Coinbase Global Inc COIN to report lower revenues due to a slowdown in trading activity.

No one's following, so we are in a race to 0 with ourselves. Leading is lonely sometimes.



8/23, #Binance Launches 0-Fee ETH Trading

7/6, #Binance Launches 0-Fee BTC Trading

2/14, #Binance Extends 0 Fee to all $USD stablecoin pairs

12/17, #Binance Extends 0 Fee for 4 BUSD Pairs — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) August 23, 2022

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that Binance was “making enough” to offer competitive products to users.

We are making enough. — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) August 23, 2022

Price Action: At press time, BTC and ETH were trading at $21,322 and $1,629 at press time, up 0.07% and 0.50% respectively over the last day. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading at $0.067, down 1.3% over the same period, as per data from Benzinga Pro.