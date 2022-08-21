ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Here's Why This Analyst Says 'Ugly' Ethereum Price Action Should Be Ignored

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 21, 2022 3:53 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Arthur Hayes predicted that ETH’s deep dive would be temporary as Ethereum reaps the benefits of the upgrade.
  • At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1628, almost 16% down in the last seven days. 
Here's Why This Analyst Says 'Ugly' Ethereum Price Action Should Be Ignored

The billionaire founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX Arthur Hayes has a new outlook for Ethereum ETH/USD. He says ETH’s ugly price action might be a prime opportunity for Ethereum bulls. 

He suggests that the current downturn in the price of ETH should be considered “noise by long-term investors”. 

Hayes says he remains bullish on ETH despite its recent drop because he believes The Merge is still on track. 

"The short-term price action is ugly," Hayes acknowledges, and says navigating the current price action comes down to nerves and the ability to read the chart properly. 

Earlier, he predicted that ETH’s deep dive would be temporary as Ethereum reaps the benefits of the upgrade.

Also Read: Crypto Market Meltdown: Here's What To Watch For Bitcoin, Ethereum To Recover

“It’s possible the price of ETH dips slightly heading into and right after the merge. Those who cut partially or fully would initially feel great about their decision,” he adds. 

Hayes also points to the reflexive relationship between a high and rising ETH price and usage of the network, and says the price could begin to gradually grind higher.  

At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1628, down almost 16% in the last seven days. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Arthur HayesBitMEXCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.