Research from JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM finds that crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN stands to gain significantly from the upcoming Ethereum ETH/USD Merge.
What Happened: An increase in staking revenue after the Merge will have a positive impact on Coinbase, explained JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington in a note seen by CoinDesk.
The bank estimates that Coinbase has a 15% stake in ETH assets, which exceeds its 7% share of the overall crypto ecosystem. This market share of ETH is likely geared towards institutional clients that are more likely to own BitcoinBTC/USD and ETH.
As such, JPMorgan further estimated that Coinbase can make an incremental annual staking revenue of $650 million from the Merge. The calculations were made assuming ETH was priced at $2,000 with a 5% yield from staking.
Coinbase estimates that the average Ethereum staking yield will be much higher after the Merge. In a note to clients in February, the crypto exchange said that it expects staking yields to be between 9% and 12% per annum.
“Coinbase is bigger in [ether] than was intuitive to us, thus leading directly to a bigger revenue opportunity,” Worthington said in the note.
See Also: HOW TO STAKE ETHEREUM
Price Action: Coinbase shares traded nearly 1% higher at $86.25 in the premarket session, as per data from Benzinga Pro.
At press time, ETH was trading at $1,854, up 0.4% over the last 24 hours.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.