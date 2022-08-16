Dogecoin DOGE/USD surged 17% on Tuesday leading to high-value liquidations among traders of the meme coin.
What Happened: Data from CoinGlass revealed that over $7.3 million in DOGE was liquidated over the last 24 hours, making it the third most liquidated crypto asset after Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.
See Also: IS DOGECOIN A GOOD BUY?
Short DOGE traders were relatively worse off than those that were long the meme-based cryptocurrency. Data shows that over $3.1 million in short positions were liquidated over the 12-hour period that DOGE traded between $0.075 and $0.088. Meanwhile, $855,000 worth of DOGE longs were liquidated over the same period.
Short traders on crypto exchange OKX saw the most pain with $1.1 million shorts liquidated, followed by Binance, which saw $1.08 million liquidated.
OKX CEO Jay Hao said in a tweet on Monday that DOGE had recorded the most spot trading turnover after BTC, ETH and rival meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.
Price Action: At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.087, still up 13% over the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.