Investors Ask Asian Crypto Exchange's CEO To Step Down, Bankrupt Exchange In Potential Fundraising Talks

Bloomberg reported that Singapore's High Court granted Asian crypto exchange Zipmex Pte, Zipmex more than three months of creditor protection until December 2.
The company filed for bankruptcy protection in July and capped withdrawals last month after exposure to troubled crypto lender Babel Finance hurt its finances.
Some shareholders and potential investors in Zipmex are urging CEO Marcus Lim to step down over management decisions that led to a severe cash crunch, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Related: This Asian Crypto Exchange To Partially Resume Bitcoin, Ether Withdrawal: Report.
One significant Zipmex shareholder has written to Lim asking him to resign, citing a loss of trust among partners and the fallout from the Babel exposure, the report mentioned.
"The internal matter of senior executive positions (including responses to this letter) is being handled by the board and shareholders," Lim said in a statement to Bloomberg.
"We will deal with this privately and after resolving the operational issues," Lim added that the management team is focused on executing the company's recovery plan.
As the Asian crypto exchange allowed clients to withdraw some tokens, complete easing would require a capital infusion. Potential investors for proposed fundraising want Lim to resign before injecting capital.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.