Cryptocurrency Exchange Zipmex Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

- Cryptocurrency exchange, Zipmex said it has filed for bankruptcy protection in Singapore.
- On 22 July 2022, Zipmex’s solicitors in Singapore, Morgan Lewis Stamford LLC, filed five applications under Section 64 of Singapore’s Insolvency, Restructuring, and Dissolution Act 2018 on behalf of several of the Zipmex Group’s entities.
- The exchange has sought global moratoriums to prohibit and restrain the commencement or continuation of proceedings against the companies for a period of up to six months.
- The companies include Zipmex Asia Pte Ltd, Zipmex Pte Ltd, Zipmex Company Limited (incorporated in Thailand), PT Zipmex Exchange Indonesia (incorporated in Indonesia), and Zipmex Australia Pty Ltd (incorporated in Australia).
- Zipmex expects the moratoriums to provide the space to explore options to resolve the liquidity situation and come up with a restructuring plan to secure its operations.
- Zipmex is the latest among a bunch of global crypto players to run into difficulties following a sharp selloff in markets, Reuters reported.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.