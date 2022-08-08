This Asian Crypto Exchange To Partially Resume Bitcoin, Ether Withdrawal: Report

by

will partially allow users to withdraw Bitcoin and Ether from their trading accounts starting August 16 and 11, respectively. Around 60% of users will get some of their tokens back, Bloomberg reports.

Zipmex halted withdrawals in July due to a liquidity crunch after troubled Babel Finance suspended withdrawal of its exposure worth $48 million. The exchange is one of the several firms hit by the $2 trillion meltdown.

Zipmex recently started to unlock some altcoins.

Zipmex eased the withdrawals of Solana’s SOL, Ripple’s XRP, and Cardano’s ADA.

Recently Thailand’s Securities & Exchange Commission ordered Zipmex’s Thai unit to lift a freeze on some digital coins.

Zipmex has filed for a moratorium in Singapore for protection from creditors against any lawsuits and to buy time for raising funds.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe sees a possibility for crypto meltdown survivors to become the future technology companies, rivaling Amazon.com Inc AMZN .

