Crypto 'Laundering' Service Developer Arrested in Europe, Authorities May Still Be On The Hunt For Others Involved With Tornado Cash

A 29-year-old man was detained by Dutch officials in Amsterdam on suspicion of aiding in the concealment of illicit financial flows and the facilitation of money laundering through the cryptocurrency service Tornado Cash.
What Happened: One of the service's developers, Alexey Pertsev, was arrested on Aug. 10, according to a statement released on Friday by the Dutch Fiscal Information and Investigating Service (FIOD). Police have not ruled out the potential of multiple arrests.
Read more: Vitalik Buterin 'Outs Himself' As Using Tornado Cash For This Purpose
Pertsev will be held in custody for at least 14 days, a FIOD spokesperson told Coindesk.
The action follows the U.S. government sanctioning Tornado Cash for its role in enabling billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency to be laundered through its platform.
Tornado Cash is a service that allows users to cloak their transactions by jumbling funds from different sources before sending them to its ultimate destination. It has been used to launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since it was created in 2019, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said.
According to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the total sum laundered through the company included $455 million, which was allegedly stolen by Lazarus Group, a North Korean-backed hacker band. Then there was $96 million from the Harmony Bridge attack in June and about $8 million from the Nomad attack last week.
Check this out: Vitalik Buterin Proposes 'Low-Tech' Approach To Boost Privacy With NFT Transactions
Why It Matters: The Dutch agency's action has drawn criticism from crypto and privacy advocates who claim that mainstream payment systems have been used for money laundering, too.
Both the Tornado Cash website and its Discord server are unavailable.
“Due to the recent blacklisting of our website by the Treasury Department of the United States. Most people will experience difficulties in accessing our website because it has been taken down and all access has been shut,” the company delivered via Telegram.
Photo: Proxima Studio via Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.