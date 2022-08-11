Cudos Launches A Foundation To Champion Blockchain Adoption

The Cudos Foundation has launched today to serve as a catalyst for development and growth of the Cudos blockchain network in support of becoming the preeminent leader in decentralised cloud computing. The Foundation will serve as both a gateway and a destination, bringing together an ever-growing community of Web3 builders and creators grounded in Cudos’ core principles of sustainability, inclusivity, and impact. The Cudos Foundation is a support hub for projects, developers, and community members focused on providing funding, resources, and community initiatives that are vital to the expansion of Cudos’ blockchain ecosystem.

To spur innovation, the Cudos Foundation is launching a grant program to support talented creators and projects that provide significant value to the Cudos blockchain network. The grant program is focused on funding the development of the Cudos blockchain infrastructure, end-user applications on chain, and community expansion endeavors.

The Cudos grant program accepts grant applications that fall into one of three grant categories:

Developer Grants that fund developer tools, open-source components, and other infrastructure utilities

Startup Grants that fund end-user applications

Community and Education Grants that predominantly fund community development initiatives

On average, between $5,000 and $250,000 of grant funding in CUDOS tokens will be allocated to each successful grant recipient. Particular areas of interest include DeFi, NFT, metaverses, gaming, infrastructure tokenization, and mass adoption-focused tools and bridges.

Commenting on the launch, Matt Hawkins, Founder of Cudo Ventures and Board Member of the Foundation, stated, “As you may be aware, the Cudos blockchain network rolled out its mainnet in June and is poised to work with its extensive list of partners as well as visionary builders to create ambitious decentralised applications that focus on creating a decentralised, sustainable, and connected world. Within this picture, the Foundation is critical for realising our overarching vision of nurturing high-impact projects that align with our values through the grant program.”

The Cudos Foundation will serve as a gateway to educating developers about the Cudos network, its Layer 1 blockchain, and the pending Layer 2 distributed compute platform. The Foundation will also accelerate the development of the Cudos mainnet through the expansion of technical tutorials and documentation, everything from building decentralised applications to creating and running a node.

As part of the launch, Cudos Foundation will kick off with its first grant awarded to ShowCode. ShowCode is a professional network for all tech communities to share, learn and develop on tech platforms. The ShowCode platform allows skilled developers and developer teams to partake in challenge leagues, hackathons and real-world queries to sharpen their skills and develop new innovative solutions, including a focus of building on blockchain networks.

With a grant from Cudos Foundation, ShowCode will develop a live 6-week Rust and blockchain development program designed for the Cudos blockchain. This 6-week program will turn into an evergreen hands-on program as part of developer onboarding onto the Cudos network thereafter. The grant is focused on attracting new developers to Cudos through the program and through top-tier participation in 2 major hackathons, Varsity Code and Athena this Fall. Taking place in October, Athena is the largest ‘Women in Tech’ hackathon in Europe. Previously, the NEAR Foundation gave ShowCode a grant and saw over 200 participants in their 6-week developer program, with over 150 projects building on the NEAR protocol thereafter, a huge success.

Commenting on the partnership, Romnique Caballero, Head of Crypto at ShowCode, says, “We are ecstatic to introduce Cudos to our community of developers at ShowCode. We have seen a huge demand from our community wanting to learn and evolve on their blockchain developer journey. This partnership supports our mission to bring more developers into the Web3 space where our community can learn and start building on Cudos.”

Finally, the Cudos Foundation will play an active role in creating and advancing educational materials and tech resources, keenly focused on the developer community to make building on Cudos simpler and more accessible. Foundation activities will include championing hackathons, startup competitions, educational webinars and tutorials, community programs and bug bounties. Moreover, the Foundation will implement new community governance initiatives allowing CUDOS stakeholders to participate in more critical decision-making.

“The Foundation focuses on providing the necessary resources and tools to enable our developer community to create valuable applications and tooling on the Cudos blockchain,” says Simon Bogdanowicz, Strategic Advisor to the Cudos Foundation. “Serving as a support hub, the Foundation is geared to drive awareness, participation and ultimately evangelism of the entire Cudos ecosystem of applications and services.”

To learn more about the program’s Terms and Conditions, please visit cudos.foundation/grants and join our Discord to join our lively community.

Projects interested in receiving funding can apply here at our grant application form.

About Cudos

Cudo Ventures, also known as Cudos, is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs, and gaming experiences to realise the vision of a decentralised Web3, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs for the creation of fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain, and Layer 2 community-governed compute network, designed to ensure decentralised, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token, CUDOS, is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

