ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Celsius Withdraws Motion To Rehire CFO: CNBC

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
August 8, 2022 8:20 AM | 1 min read
  • A court filing submitted Friday in the Southern District of New York states that the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius has dropped its plea to reinstate former CFO Rod Bolger, reported CNBC.
  • The withdrawal notice was published just before a Monday, August 8 hearing to review it.
  • A week ago, the company had approached Ex-CFO Rod Bolger to come back and work with Celsius in exchange for $92,000 monthly pay, prorated over a minimum of six weeks,
  • RelatedCelsius Is Looking To Rehire Its CFO Rod Bolger: CNBC
  • In the original motion, Celsius stated that it needed Bolger to help navigate the bankruptcy proceedings as an advisor “because of Mr. Bolger’s familiarity with the Debtors’ business.” 
  • It went on to say that during Bolger’s tenure, he led efforts to steady the business during turbulent market volatility this year, guiding the financial aspects of the business and acting as a leader of the company.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month