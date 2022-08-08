Celsius Withdraws Motion To Rehire CFO: CNBC

by

A court filing submitted Friday in the Southern District of New York states that the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius has dropped its plea to reinstate former CFO Rod Bolger, reported CNBC.

A week ago, the company had approached Ex-CFO Rod Bolger to come back and work with Celsius in exchange for $92,000 monthly pay, prorated over a minimum of six weeks,

It went on to say that during Bolger’s tenure, he led efforts to steady the business during turbulent market volatility this year, guiding the financial aspects of the business and acting as a leader of the company.

