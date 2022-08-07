Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager Aims To Resume Cash Withdrawals This Week

Voyager Digital Ltd VYGVQ, which filed for bankruptcy in July, has now decided to provide customers access to cash withdrawals next week.

According to a blog post published on Friday, a court has given the nod to Voyager to access customers’ cash holdings as soon as Aug. 11.

“Yesterday, the Court approved our proposal to restore access to cash held for the benefit of Voyager’s customers at Metropolitan Commercial Bank. We know how important it is to access your cash, and with this approval, we will soon begin processing cash withdrawals,” Voyager said in the post.

Customers can also file claims against Voyager for their crypto holdings by a deadline of Oct. 3.

“We anticipate resuming access to the Voyager app for cash withdrawals only, starting on Thursday, Aug. 11. Customers with cash in their accounts will receive an email with more details before cash withdrawal access,” Voyager said in the statement.

Customers may need to wait up to 10 business days to receive their funds in their bank account.

Last month, Sam Bankman-Fried offered to buy Voyager’s assets in cash, but Voyager rejected the offer, saying it was a "low-ball bid."

On Thursday, an attorney for Voyager said that it has already received multiple bids for its assets other than the offer from FTX and Alameda.

Disclosure: Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Is a member of the unsecured creditor committee in the Voyager Digital bankruptcy case.