Meet Lisk, A Blockchain Development Platform That Reports Letting Developers Build Blockchain Apps In JavaScript

Founded by Max Kordek and Oliver Beddows in 2016, Lisk is a blockchain app development platform aimed at “empowering more developers to build custom, scalable blockchain apps”.

Lisk says its JavaScript-based software development kit comes with all the tools developers need to create a blockchain app even if they’re new to the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

The Company reports being determined to bring more talent and entrepreneurship to the blockchain and crypto space to help the technology achieve its full potential. The way it’s achieving that goal is by removing three of the biggest barriers to entry: advanced technical knowledge, lack of interoperability and funding.

An Easier-To-Use Blockchain App Development Platform

By creating an open-source, user-friendly platform based on JavaScript and TypeScript, any developer who knows these programming languages can start working with blockchain even if they’ve never built a blockchain app before.

Lisk SDK includes the application framework; a vast library of Lisk elements, or separate packages of functionalities that developers can install; and Lisk Commander, the command line interface tool featuring a user-friendly tool for coding blockchain apps.

This accessible blockchain development kit has the potential to be adapted to a variety of use cases and the proof of that is in the apps that have already been built on Lisk. The platform has been used to build everything from Enveti’s decentralized social media NFT platform to Colecti’s NFT marketplace to the immersive virtual reality world of Topas City.

Beyond Lisk SDK, the Lisk ecosystem also offers:

Lisk Core, which allows operators to set up and run their own node in the Lisk network

Lisk Service, a layer between a blockchain app and a user interface (UI) like Lisk Desktop or Lisk Mobile so that users can access all blockchain apps through those UIs

Lisk Improvement Protocols (LIPs), which acts as a proposal system for shaping how the Lisk network is developed and improved over time

A Cross-Chain Interoperability Solution

The Lisk blockchain network is developing sidechain technology that will make communication within the Lisk Ecosystem possible. Using certificates and timestamps to confirm data, Lisk’s interoperability solution is aiming to one day make it easy for apps in the Lisk ecosystem to communicate with each other easily. This means that in the future, it will be possible for those Lisk apps to work with other apps built in other blockchain networks.

This kind of interoperability might end up being key to the future of the blockchain space. Right now, with dozens of different networks that can’t talk to each other, navigating the different blockchain apps a user might want to access in a given day is complicated and clunky. Imagine having to use a different internet browser for each website you want to visit today.

For all these different apps to interact and transact with Lisk’s mainchain, they use its native utility token, LSK. Tokens are digital assets, including popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, but also other digital assets like governance tokens that grant holders a say in the future of a protocol or app or NFTs that act as ownership rights for unique real-world or digital assets.

Available to buy on major exchanges like Binance and Crypto.com, LSK is used to send transactions and vote for delegates in Lisk’s delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism for validating and securing its blockchain. As the platform expands, LSK will offer more functions for developers, including registering the blockchain apps that they make.

A Grant Program To Fund New Projects In The Lisk Ecosystem

Finally, the Lisk Grant Program offers milestone-based funding to developers building apps with the Lisk SDK. The grant program is distributing approximately $1.3 million, paid in LSK tokens, to help new projects get off the ground.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash