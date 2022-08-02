Dogecoin Founder And Vitalik Buterin Differ Over Calling Out Crypto Scammers

Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin thinks that calling out the crypto industry’s scammers is worth it, but Dogecoin DOGE/USD cofounder Billy Markus isn’t so sure.

What Happened: In a tweet on Monday, Buterin encouraged his followers to call out scammers even if they receive hateful replies at that moment. According to him, time eventually “vindicates you” when the truth about the scammers comes to light.

I’ve noticed you can call everything a scam and no one holds anyone accountable for making wild accusations constantly — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 2, 2022

Markus responded to Buterin’s tweet with some amount of skepticism.

“I’ve noticed you can call everything a scam and no one holds anyone accountable for making wild accusations constantly,” he said.

Why It Matters: Markus has played an active role in calling out a number of scammers in the crypto space. He has often criticized Dogecoin-inspired crypto tokens, including Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Floki Inu FLOKI/USD for some of their expansion strategies.

Earlier this year, Markus questioned how Shiba Inu’s metaverse land offering would generate utility for its users.

“How is making a random metaverse and selling fake land with Ethereum adding utility to their project,” Markus had on Twitter Inc TWTR.

In November, Markus called out Dogecoin influencer “SlumDOGE Millionaire” for recommending FLOKI as an investment choice for those that missed the Dogecoin opportunity.

“Advertising something like “it’ll make you rich” is slimy af,” said Markus at the time.

Earlier on Monday, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO and Dogecoin bull Elon Musk tweeted a video of his son X and his pet Shiba Inu dog named “Floki.” The meme coin soared 30% following Musk’s tweet.

Price Action: At press time, ETH was trading at $1,577, down 7% over the last 24 hours as per data from Benzinga Pro. DOGE was trading at $0.066, down 6.5% over the same period.