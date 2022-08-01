Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sent another Dogecoin-inspired DOGE/USD meme coin rallying with a tweet on Monday.
What Happened: Musk posted a picture of himself and his son X with matching haircuts.
Dogecoin developer DogeDesigner commented on the post, asking the Tesla CEO to share a picture of X and his Shiba Inu puppy.
Floki pic tomorrow— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2022
Musk obliged, posting a video of X and three of his dogs, including the Shiba Inu named Floki.
X Doges— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2022
The cryptocurrency Floki Inu FLOKI/USD surged 32% over the last 24 hours after Musk first promised to upload a Floki picture. Musk’s tweet did not have any significant impact on the price of DOGE, however, with the meme coin trading 1.2% lower over the same period.
It is worth noting that the FLOKI token was first created after Musk said he planned to name his dog “Floki” in a tweet last year. Shortly after that tweet, Floki was created using the Ethereum ETH/USD token standard and rallied by 3,500%.
Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, FLOKI was trading at $0.0001694, gaining 32% against Bitcoin BTC/USD and 36% against Ethereum over 24 hours.
