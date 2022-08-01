ñol

Elon Musk Sends Meme Coin Named After His Pet Up 30% With His Tweet

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 1, 2022 9:58 PM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sent another Dogecoin-inspired DOGE/USD meme coin rallying with a tweet on Monday.

What Happened: Musk posted a picture of himself and his son X with matching haircuts.

Dogecoin developer DogeDesigner commented on the post, asking the Tesla CEO to share a picture of X and his Shiba Inu puppy.

Musk obliged, posting a video of X and three of his dogs, including the Shiba Inu named Floki.

See Also: HOW TO BUY FLOKI INU (FLOKI)

The cryptocurrency Floki Inu FLOKI/USD surged 32% over the last 24 hours after Musk first promised to upload a Floki picture. Musk’s tweet did not have any significant impact on the price of DOGE, however, with the meme coin trading 1.2% lower over the same period.

It is worth noting that the FLOKI token was first created after Musk said he planned to name his dog “Floki” in a tweet last year. Shortly after that tweet, Floki was created using the Ethereum ETH/USD token standard and rallied by 3,500%. 

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, FLOKI was trading at $0.0001694, gaining 32% against Bitcoin BTC/USD and 36% against Ethereum over 24 hours.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lose Late-July Mojo: Crypto Could See 'One Last Leg Up' Before Things 'Get Dicey Again,' Says Analyst

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: dogecoinElon MuskFloki InuCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

