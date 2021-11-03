Dogecoin Creator Condemns Promoting Floki Inu: Advertising 'It'll Make You Rich' Is 'Slimy AF'

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 3, 2021 11:49 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) creator Billy Markus took a stand against Dogecoin influencer SlumDOGE Millionaire’s recommendation of Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) as an investment choice.

What Happened: On Monday, SlumDOGE Millionaire told his 117,000 followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) that Floki Inu is a “way out” for those that missed the Dogecoin opportunity.

Dogecoin creator Billy Markus took issue with the influencer’s assertions that it could make people life-changing money.

SlumDOGE millionaire responded by stating that Dogecoin was a “way out” for him in the same way that it was for early investors in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

“You stop speaking for yourself when you say it's a 'way out.' Then you're selling a promise. It was only a way out for you because you got lucky with it. Not everyone is lucky. It's impossible,” said Markus.

Meanwhile, the team behind Floki Inu has been on a large-scale marketing campaign for its token. Most recently, the team rolled out billboards and posters across London underground stations, buses, and trains that read: “Missed DOGE? Get Floki.”

Price Action: FLOKI was trading at $0.000215, up 5.23% in the last 24 hours. DOGE was down 2.26% over the same period, trading hands at a price of $0.2659.

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

